Authorities apprehended approximately 12 pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators on Monday at the University of Minnesota, after a group of students entered an administrative building, The Associated Press reported, citing university officials.

The protest, which took place Monday afternoon, triggered a notification from the university which read, "Protesters have entered Morrill Hall on the East Bank, causing property damage and restricting entrance and exit from the building. If you are currently in Morrill Hall and able to safely exit the building, please do so immediately. Others are advised to avoid this area until further notice."

Ryan Mattson, a spokesperson for the university's chapter of Students for a Democratic Society, confirmed that some of the protesters inside the building were taken into custody. While Mattson initially did not know the exact number of arrests, a later statement from the university revealed that 11 individuals were detained less than two hours after entering Morrill Hall.

Equipped with tents and supplies, the protesters stated their intention to remain until their demands were addressed. They called for the university to divest from Israel and rescind its political neutrality agreement. Video footage shared online showed patio furniture stacked against an exterior window of the building.

According to the university, once inside, protesters used spray paint to cover the lenses of security cameras, broke several interior windows, and barricaded doors.

Earlier in the day, the group posted a video on Facebook, in which a speaker announced the occupation of the building, emphasizing that protesters were not preventing anyone from entering or leaving. The speaker stood in front of a large banner that read, “Money for education, not for bombs & occupation.”