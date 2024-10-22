Families of American-Israeli hostages met on Tuesday evening with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the meeting, they expressed gratitude to Blinken and the US administration for their ongoing efforts to secure the release of the 101 remaining hostages.

The families urged Blinken to apply massive pressure on mediating countries, particularly Qatar, where Hamas leaders currently reside.

They stressed that the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar presents an opportunity to restart negotiations for the return of all hostages - the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial.

The families, including Hamas captivity survivor Aviva Siegel , whose husband Keith remains in captivity, stressed the urgent need for a deal, warning that the hostages cannot afford any further delays or foot-dragging.

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew was also present at the meeting.