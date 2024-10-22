In recent days, the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade has been engaged in limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon under the command of the 98th Division.

During the activity, two terrorists from Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces, armed with an RPG missile and a rifle, fired at IDF troops from within a building.

The terrorists were then eliminated inside the building, during IDF ground and aerial activity.

Additionally, the troops located and destroyed a weapons storage facility, where an underground tunnel shaft was located, along with dozens of RPG missiles, mortar shells, military vests, and other combat equipment belonging to the terrorists.

In a separate raid, a launcher with four missiles ready to be fired toward northern Israeli communities was located and destroyed.

credit: דובר צה"ל

