The Rishon Lezion Magistrates court cleared for publication that the State Prosecution submitted a prosecutor's statement against seven Jewish suspects, residents of Haifa and northern Israel, including an IAF deserter and two minors, who allegedly worked for an Iranian agent and carried out various tasks for them.

Among other things, they are suspected of photographing and collecting information about IDF bases and facilities, including the Nevatim and Ramat David Airbases, the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Iron Dome batteries, and more. In addition, the operators gave them maps of strategic sites, including the Golani Training Base.

The suspects are Azis Nisnov, Alexander Sadikov, Yigal Nisan, Vyacheslav Gushchin, Ivgeni Yupa, and two minors whose names were not cleared for publication. On Friday, the prosecutor is expected to submit indictments against them to the Haifa District Court on a list of severe security offenses.

The State Prosecutors Office stressed that this is one of the most severe cases that have been investigated in the past years. The case has been closely accompanied for the past few weeks by the head of the security team at the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office Atty. Shelley Zeevi-Barzilai and Atty. Einav Itsko-Gold, as well as Deputy State Prosecutor for Special Matters Alon Altman.

According to the details that can currently be published, the police and ISA investigation found that for over two years, the suspects conducted a multitude of various tasks for the Iranian intelligence elements, who worked to enlist Israeli citizens with the direction of two Iranian agents who were in contact with them.

The suspects received payments that totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars, via cryptocurrencies among other methods, to carry out the tasks.

Some of the suspects were active for two years and they all worked for the Iranian agents while Israel was fighting a multi-front war against Iranian proxies.

The operation, as part of which the suspects carried out hundreds of tasks, included the photography of various sites in Israel, including military bases, and intelligence gathering tasks.

As mentioned, the prosecution intends to file an indictment against the seven suspects and will ask to detain them until the end of the legal process.

This case joins a list of similar cases that were reported in recent weeks.