An Israeli official has said that after Hamas leader Yahya SInwar was eliminated, Qatar has become more significant in the efforts to reach a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with Hamas, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the report, the official said that now, as Hamas' leadership operates out of Qatar, Qatar has become the power able to broker an agreement.

"The agreement focuses on immunity and money, and Qatar is where Hamas has its accounts and which can allow immunity," the source said.

"And this is what can lead to either a broad agreement or a more focused agreement which will see hostages released in exchange for a kind of immunity for those who hold them."

ISA chief Ronen Bar visited Egypt on Sunday, but the official expressed doubt as to whether Egypt has the ability to advance a deal, adding, "We always suspect them." In Cairo, Bar met the Egyptian intelligence chief, discussing with him the matter of the hostages' release.