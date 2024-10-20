Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kisei Rahamim yeshiva, spoke Sunday morning about the UAV strike on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea.

The UAV hit the Netanyahu family's home, but the family was not home at the time.

Speaking after the morning prayers, Rabbi Mazuz connected Netanyahu's welfare to his position in guarding the State.

"Yesterday, the accursed evil ones launched a UAV, an unmanned aerial vehicle," he began. "This UAV fell into the home of the Prime Minister, in Caesarea - they thought they had done a very great thing."

"Heaven protected him, because he protects the Land of Israel. Wheover protects the Land of Israel, even if he is not perfect in the other commandments, G-d pays attention to him."

Rabbi Mazuz continued: "It says in the gemara, 'Why did Omri, the father of Achav, deserve to reign in Israel for 22 years? Because he protected the borders of the Land of Israel, he did not allow non-Jews to enter. This is the merit that the Prime Minister has."

About Israel's enemies, he said, "G-d will erase them, destroy them, lose them - He will not leave a refugee or remnant from them. As they are doing to us - thus G-d should do back to them."

Shas chief Aryeh Deri also responded to the UAV strike, saying, "To the Prime Minister and his wife: Be strong and encouraged. ... You are the emissaries of the entire nation of Israel. This despicable attempt to harm you is very serious and we will not ignore it. The State of Israel will bring to account whoever stands behind this."