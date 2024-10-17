The Hostages Families Forum, which represents the families of hostages held in Gaza, responded Thursday evening to the elimination of Hamas leader and October 7 massacre mastermind Yahya Sinwar.

"The Hostages Families Forum commends the security forces for eliminating Sinwar, who masterminded the worst massacre our country has ever faced, responsible for the murder of thousands and the abduction of hundreds," the forum stated.

"However, we express deep concern for the fate of the 101 men, women, elderly and children still held captive by Hamas in Gaza. We call on the Israeli government, world leaders, and mediating countries to leverage the military achievement into a diplomatic one by pursuing an immediate agreement for the release of all 101 hostages: the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial," the organization added.

Orna and Ronen Neutra, the parents of Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra, published a separate statement calling for action to free the hostages following the elimination of Sinwar.

"We are the parents of Omer Neutra, a dual Israeli-American citizen who has been held hostage by Hamas for the past 377 days," they said. "We've heard the news about the killing of Yahya Sinwar, the head of the Hamas organization in Gaza. This is a critical, time-sensitive development as it relates to the hostages. Their lives are in great danger now more than ever."

"We're calling on the Israeli government and the US administration to act swiftly and do whatever is needed to reach a deal with the captors. We are at an inflection point where the goals set for the war with Gaza have been achieved, all but the release of the hostages," they continued.

"Sinwar, who was described as a major obstacle to a deal, is no longer alive. It is critical that all attention is now focused on achieving the goal of a deal which will secure the release of our son Omer and the rest of the hostages.

"We are fully aware of a few missed opportunities to reach a deal throughout the year. Omer is in the hands of ISIS-Hamas terrorists. This time, the opportunity must be seized; all hostages must be released in one deal immediately," the parents stated.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also stated that Israel should focus on freeing the remaining hostages following the elimination of Sinwar.

"Israel should take advantage of this opportunity for a decisive move regarding the hostages. Strive for a comprehensive deal and also offer financial rewards and safe passage to anyone who brings the hostages to our forces," Lapid wrote on X.

Sinwar's body was found in the remains of a building that was targeted by an IDF tank Wednesday. The building was believed to contain Hamas terrorists.