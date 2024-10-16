Vladimir Vrochovsky, 35, from Petah Tikva, was arrested on suspicion of being recruited by Iran and agreeing to carry out the assassination of an Israeli personality.

He was arrested after carrying out various tasks for Iranian intelligence agencies. Some of the tasks were documented by Vladimir, and payment was received for their execution. The connection between Vladimir and Iranian agents was conducted in English, and he was asked to purchase a dedicated phone as part of it.

From the investigation of the suspect and his property, it was revealed that as part of the connection between Vladimir and agents acting on behalf of Iran, Vladimir, under the guidance of the Iranian agent, was aware of being a hostile element interested in harming the security of the state and carried out various tasks, including spraying graffiti, hanging posters, collecting information on an Israeli figure, and planting means for carrying out additional tasks by other recruits.

Subsequently, Vladimir agreed to carry out the assassination of an Israeli scientist for the amount of 100 thousand dollars. For the execution of the mission, Vladimir armed himself with a weapon.

The suspect will be brought today in the morning hours to the district court in Lod, during which an extension of his detention until the end of the procedures will be requested. The Central District Attorney's Office will file a serious indictment against him.

Superintendent Maor Goren, a senior officer in the Lahav 433 investigations base of the Israel Police, noted: "This is another event in a series of serious cases being investigated by Lahav 433 and the ISA, in which Israeli citizens are operated by a foreign agent. However, here another boundary has been crossed, in terms of severity and audacity:"

"The suspect was already armed with a pistol, magazine, and bullets, all after agreeing to carry out the assassination of a scientist for 100 thousand dollars and to escape the country with the help of the foreign agent to Russia, immediately after the execution."