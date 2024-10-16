The Council of the European Union on Tuesday released a declaration condemning the massive rates of antisemitism in Europe and calling for more action to combat and prevent it.

“The Council today approved a declaration on fostering Jewish life and combating antisemitism,” it said, adding that the declaration “highlights alarmingly high levels of antisemitism across the EU and emphasizes that the EU stands unequivocally against all forms of antisemitism, racism, hatred, and discrimination. The Council calls in the strongest possible terms for further action to combat these phenomena.”

“Among the specific areas, the declaration underscores the importance of combating all forms of antisemitic hate speech, including Holocaust denial and trivialization. These growing trends, especially online, harm Jewish communities, undermine collective historical memory, and threaten the cohesion and security of European democratic societies,” the statement said.

The declaration “also stresses the need to foster Jewish life through culture, education and Holocaust remembrance as key elements for promoting tolerance, mutual understanding, cultural heritage and intercultural dialogue. Another important priority is to ensure the safety of Jewish people and the security of Jewish premises and institutions, as well as to support and protect the victims of all forms of antisemitism, racism and all other forms of hatred,” it added.

“The Council invites member states, the Commission, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, and the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Training to continue and intensify their efforts to combat antisemitism and foster Jewish life in their respective areas of competence.”

The declaration “calls on EU member states to adopt and implement national strategies for combating antisemitism as soon as possible, as well as appointing a national coordinator or envoy, and to update existing action plans, considering the rise of antisemitism following the 7th October Hamas massacre. It also encourages the use of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, the protection and support of Jewish students facing antisemitism in educational spaces, and the need to ensure their safety.”

The EU Council Declaration also calls on the European Commission “to continue implementing the EU Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life from 2021 while prioritizing the fight against all forms of antisemitism. This declaration follows the publication of the First Progress Report on the strategy's implementation by the European Commission, examining the initiatives, projects, and programs executed at both the EU and national levels, as well as the national action plans and strategies of EU Member States.”

Jewish groups welcomed the declaration, which comes amid a sharp increase in incidents of antisemitism on the continent since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

World Jewish Congress (WJC) President Ronald S. Lauder said, “The adoption of this declaration by the Council of the European Union is a powerful and necessary statement of intent, and I commend this demonstration of unwavering commitment to combating antisemitism and safeguarding Jewish communities.”

“This declaration reflects a clear understanding by all EU member-states that combating antisemitism requires serious, coordinated action. This urgency has only intensified following the horrific terrorist attacks of October 7th, which have triggered a dangerous surge of antisemitism across Europe and beyond,” he added.

“The World Jewish Congress is committed to deepening our collaboration with both EU institutions and national governments to ensure that words are translated into meaningful action to protect our communities and foster a safer, more inclusive society.”

“I extend my sincere gratitude to Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs, János Bóka, for his leadership on this issue. This declaration will stand as a defining benchmark, guiding efforts to fight antisemitism and protect Jewish life in Europe for years to come,” stated Lauder.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) also welcomed the EU declaration, noting it “comes at a time of a dramatic increase in antisemitism in Europe, particularly following the brutal Hamas massacre on 7 October, which has instilled fear and concern throughout Jewish communities across the continent.”

“The declaration reaffirms the urgency to fight against antisemitism in Europe amid its unprecedented rise after the worst massacre against the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said EJC President Dr. Ariel Muzicant, highlighting that the declaration is not merely a symbolic gesture but a call to action for European governments and institutions.

“It is essential that European leaders unite in this fight. We must ensure that Jewish communities can thrive in safety and dignity,” Dr. Muzicant added.

“We are grateful to the Hungarian Presidency for their considerable efforts and their continued commitment to combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life in the EU,” Dr. Muzicant concluded.