The IDF once again expanded its ground offensive in southern Lebanon over Saturday night. As part of the expansion, an IDF division has started offensive maneuvers in a new area in southern Lebanon.

The ground offensive was preceded by artillery and aerial fire from tanks and the air force to soften the entry. Residents of the Western Galilee heard the echoes of explosions throughout the night.

Meanwhile, the 8th Brigade, in cooperation with forces from the 91st Division are continuing their operations in southern Lebanon, engaging in face-to-face battles, eliminating terrorists, and destroying Hezbollah's terror infrastructure along the border.

The operation includes locating, confiscating, and destroying many weapons, including dozens of rockets, Kalashnikovs, Koronet missiles, grenades, and ammunition intended for Hezbollah's Radwan Force. Additionally, they located several weapons depots equipped with dozens of missiles in civilian homes.

Underground infrastructures were found in the heart of a village, and in addition, dozens of underground infrastructures were found containing quarters for the terrorists and many weapons. Israeli forces worked to destroy these facilities. Additionally, numerous terrorists were eliminated with assistance from aerial surveillance.