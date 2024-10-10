Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon spoke ahead of the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, which will be held in less than an hour, and demanded that UNIFIL and the Lebanese army fulfill their obligations under UN Resolution 1701 to disarm Hezbollah and prevent it from operating south of the Litani River.

“The answer lies in the hands of the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL. They must step up and fulfill their current duties under Resolution 1701," Danon said,

"It is not just Israel that requires protection from Hezbollah. The Lebanese people, held hostage by this Iran-backed terror organization, need it too. Hezbollah has established a terrorist state within a failed state. To the people of Lebanon, I say: Lebanon belongs to the Lebanese people and not to the Iranians," he said.

The IDF commented this evening on combat that has taken place near UNIFIL sites. "The Hezbollah terrorist organization operates from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts. The IDF is operating in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communication with UNIFIL."

"This morning (Thursday), IDF troops operated in the area of Naqoura, next to a UNIFIL base. Accordingly, the IDF instructed the UN forces in the area to remain in protected spaces, following which the forces opened fire in the area," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated.