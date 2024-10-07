Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday morning spoke about his visits over the past year with soldiers, and stressed the defense echelon's commitment to bringing about the hostages' release.

"On October 7th 2023, the nation of Israel awoke, just to find ourselves in the nightmare of a brutal attack – children, women and men were murdered, burned, sexually assaulted or dragged into Gaza to be held hostage in tunnels, by the Palestinian terrorist organization, Hamas," Gallant began.

"The peaceful communities, the site of a music festival, the agricultural lands – the beautiful region of southern Israel, was scorched by bloodthirsty murderers with only one wish in their hearts – the total destruction and annihilation of Israel.

"The very next day October 8th, another Iranian proxy Hezbollah, opened fire on Israel. Since then, Israel has been fighting a war in defense of her people – a war against enemies on 7 different fronts."

Gallant stressed, "Today more than ever, we carry a deep commitment to continue taking every measure necessary to defeat our enemies and to defend our homeland."

"As a nation, it is our duty to do everything possible to ensure the return of the hostages to Israel, to support those who are wounded in body or soul, to remember and be worthy of the legacy of our fallen troops, to tell the stories of the lives and deaths of our heroes, and to fight courageously in this just war.

"We will ensure the safe return of our people to their homes. We will rehabilitate and rebuild the regions of our country that have been affected – both in southern and northern Israel.

"On this painful day, more than ever, we are eternally committed to the security and continuity of the State of Israel and her people. Am Israel Chai."