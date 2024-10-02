Administrative buildings in Israeli Air Force bases were damaged on Tuesday during Iran's attack on Israel, but no aircraft were damaged, the IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday.

In addition, in contrast to what Iran claimed, the Air Force clarified that no hypersonic missiles were launched at Israel.

After the attack, the Air Force referred to the public's conduct as "heroic," saying it prevented bodily harm by following the Home Front Command's instructions.

During Tuesday's attack, Iran launched approximately 180 missiles at Israel in several barrages. A large number of them were intercepted and several hit central and southern Israel.

Following the attack, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari stated: ''Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences."