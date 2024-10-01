Political figures are demanding intense retaliatory action agaisnt the Iranian attack on Tuesday evening.

Cultural and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said that "the foolish Iranian leader who made the worst decision in its history will pay a very heavy price. This is the beginning of the end of the cursed Iranian regime."

Cabinet member Minister Bezalel Smotrich added, "Like Gaza, Hezbollah, and the state of Lebanon, Iran will regret this moment."

MK Matan Kahana from United RIght wrote: "Iran must really regret today's attack. This is an opportunity to also deal with the Iranian nuclear project."

Chairman of Yisrael Beyteinu, MK Avigdor Liberman, said that "The State of Israel must immediately attack Iran, bomb all the oil, gas, and nuclear facilities, and destroy the refineries and the dams. It's either us or them."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that "in light of the security situation, I agreed this evening with the Police Commissioner that 13,000 emergency squad volunteers will be immediately deployed throughout the State of Israel."

The U.S. also reacted to the attack. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that "this rocket attack against Israel should be a turning point and I urge the Biden administration to coordinate a sweeping response with Israel, starting with targeting Iran's oil refining capabilities. There is a need to hit these refineries hard because it's the cash flow source for the regime and its terror network."