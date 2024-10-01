The US Treasury announced sanctions on the 'Hilltop Youth' group and other right-wing Jewish activists in Judea and Samaria today (Tuesday).

The announcement reads, "Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Hilltop Youth, a violent extremist group that has repeatedly attacked Palestinians and destroyed Palestinian homes and property in the West Bank, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14115. Through these violent activities, Hilltop Youth is actively destabilizing the West Bank and harming the peace and security of Palestinians and Israelis alike. Hilltop Youth has devastated Palestinian communities and carried out killings, mass arson, and other so-called “price tag” attacks to exact revenge and intimidate Palestinian civilians, and has repeatedly clashed with the Israeli military as it counters their activities."

“The worsening violence and instability in the West Bank are detrimental to the long-term interests of Israelis and Palestinians, and the actions of violent organizations like Hilltop Youth only exacerbate the crisis,” said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. “The United States will continue to hold accountable the individuals, groups, and organizations that facilitate these hateful and destabilizing acts.”

The Treasury announcement continued, "As noted in FinCEN’s February 1, 2024 Alert and July 11, 2024 Supplemental Alert, the United States has consistently opposed violence in the West Bank, including attacks by Israeli violent extremist settlers against Palestinians and attacks by Palestinian violent extremists against Israelis. The United States will continue to seek accountability and justice for all acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, regardless of the perpetrator or the victim. Treasury remains concerned by reports of escalating violence in the West Bank and encourages continued reporting by financial institutions of suspicious activity potentially related to the financing of these violent acts."

In addition, the Treasury stated, "Concurrently, the Department of State is designating two individuals pursuant to E.O. 14115. Eitan Yardeni is being designated for his connection to violence or threats of violence targeting civilians in the West Bank. Avichai Suissa leads Hashomer Yosh, a West Bank-based entity designated by the United States in July 2024 for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of individuals and entities blocked pursuant to E.O. 14115."