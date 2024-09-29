Tiberias Mayor, Yossi Nava, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, and the steps that he believes need to be made to ensure the security of the residents in his city and the rest of northern Israel.

"I'm happy about the elimination. Not just me, but all of the city's residents," Nava stated. "We support the IDF, the pilots, the soldiers, and the decision-makers. All of the security authorities' steps in the past two weeks against Hezbollah make us feel safer."

In response to the question of how he feels safer when the city has become the front line, Nava says that, "We knew we would enter the circle of the missiles’ range. At the same time, we know that once we enter 1701 in the arrangement, or the IDF enters it, we are sure that the residents of the entire north will have more security. We have been waiting for this security for a full year.”

Regarding the possibility of ground forces entry into Lebanon, Nava claims that there is no other alternative: "In the last 18 years, Hezbollah has developed missile systems and we need to make ourselves safer.”

Regarding the city conduct, he says that "schools in Tiberias are closed today. The residents are alert and very attentive and are close to a safe place at all times. They are trying to maintain an emergency routine.”

In conclusion, Nava says, "Since the beginning of the war, the city of Tiberias has hosted about 8,000 residents of the north, from Kiryat Shmona, Metulla, and Shlomi, and others. As soon as we feel safe and they will return to their homes and then we can say that this war is over.”