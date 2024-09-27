Israel National NewsPodcastsPodcast: Gathered together, standing before HaShemPodcast: Gathered together, standing before HaShemMaking the right choice - choosing life.Yitzchak Reuven Sep 27, 2024, 6:33 AM (GMT+3)RadioTemple TalkIsrael goes on the offensive against Hezbollah and Iran, Rosh Hashanah is just around the corner, and Moshe gathers together the people, (us included), and delivers sweeping words of encouragement.Related articles:Becoming a Nation in the Land of Israel'Justice, justice shall you pursue''The place which Hashem your G-d shall choose'The Democratic betrayal of Israel Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox