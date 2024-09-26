At least 25 people were arrested at anti-Israel demonstrations held by the Within Our Lifetime organization in New York City on Thursday, the New York Post reported. The demonstrations were held to protest the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who landed in New York today ahead of his speech to the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow.

Protesters blocked a street in Midtown and held a large red sign that read, "No war criminals in NYC" and "STOP THE GENOCIDE!"

They chanted, "Let Gaza Live."

Within Our Lifetime called its demonstrations “Flood the United Nations for Gaza and Lebanon” and stated that it planned to “turn the city into a frozen zone" in posts on social media.

The group is demanding the resignation of "zionist cop mayor Eric Adams," who was indicted on corruption charges today, the disbandment of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, and that the city "shut down NYPD’s branch in occupied Palestine."

A larger "central rally" is planned for 6 pm Eastern Standard Time at Pershing Square, at East 42nd Street and Park Avenue.