The National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office, in conjunction with the Government Advertising Agency, is currently running a campaign in the streets of New York, against the backdrop of the speeches by world leaders at the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in the city.

The goal of the campaign – entitled "When someone tells you who they are, believe them" – is to present Iran and its terrorist proxies as they portray themselves: A threat to the Western world. This is being done by means of authentic quotes, which have been uttered by their leaders and prominent figures, against the US and Israel.

As part of the campaign, which is concentrated around the UN offices and the General Assembly building, billboards have been put up and trucks have been rented bearing digital signs presenting select quotes calling the US 'the great Satan', as well as quotes – by Iranian spiritual leader Ali Khamenei and others – calling for the destruction of Israel. At the bottom of the screen is a QR code for a dedicated site with the sources and additional quotes, including by the leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas.