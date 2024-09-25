Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that the US is not providing Israel with support in its current conflict with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including intelligence,

Singh replied "no" when asked by a reporter if the US is providing any form of support to Israel in the Lebanon conflict.

Earlier, US Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wrote a joint letter to President Joe Biden accusing the Biden Administration of continuing to delay the delivery of vital military equipment to Israel.

The two senators wrote: "We write to strongly condemn your administration's continued delay in providing critical military equipment and weapons to our ally Israel in the midst of an existential war. Delays of equipment that Israel requires to win its multi-front war against Iranian-terrorist proxies, compounded by statements by Administration officials blaming Israel for escalation, undercut Israel's efforts to restore deterrence by emboldening the Iranian-backed terrorists."

The US is leading a new push to end fighting in both Gaza and Lebanon, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing both Lebanese and Western sources familiar with the initiative.

According to the report, details of the plan, which would see a truce between Israel and the Hezbollah and Hamas terror organizations, are being worked on at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The report noted that the deal could possibly also include the release of the remaining hostages from Hamas captivity.

On Tuesday, Kan News reported that the US conveyed a message to Israel in recent days warning it not to attack the infrastructure of the state of Lebanon itself in its conflict with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Sources told the outlet that the warning was issued following the escalation in Israel's response to the constant rocket fire by Hezbollah over the last few days and called the targeting of Lebanese infrastructure a "red line."