The soldiers who were kidnapped and murdered in Mount Dov in 2000

Yaakov Avitan, the father of Sergeant Major Adi Avitan who was kidnapped and killed in Mount Dov in 2000, welcomed the elimination of Ibrahim Kubaisi, who planned the kidnapping of the soldiers.

Avitan told Ynet: "This will not bring back Adi to us, but we are happy that the State of Israel succeeds in settling the score with everyone who harmed IDF soldiers and citizens, even if it's 24 years later."

Avitan, a resident of Tverya, also talked about the recent period in the shadow of the tension in the north: "There is tension, we hear the interceptions and what is happening nearby. Although there are no sirens or rocket strikes, but we are on alert".

During the attack in Beirut, other central commanders of Hezbollah's missile and rocket array were with Kubaisi.

Kubaisi commanded various Hezbollah missile units, including precision missile units. Over the years and during the war, he was responsible for the launches towards Israeli cities.

In the 2000 incident, Sergeant Major Binyamin (Benny) Avraham and Sergeant Major Omar Suaad, of blessed memory, who were brought to burial in Israel in 2004, were also kidnapped and killed.