Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed Israel's current intensified campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon in an interview with CNN on Tuesday and said that Hezbollah could not stand alone against Israel.

Asked if Iran would instruct its proxy to restrain its response to Israel's strikes, Pezeshkian said Hezbollah is facing a country “armed to the teeth and has access to weapons systems that are far superior to anything else.”

He declared that “we must not allow for Lebanon to become another Gaza at the hands of Israel."

“Hezbollah cannot do that alone. Hezbollah cannot stand alone against a country that is being defended and supported and supplied by Western countries, European countries, and the United States of America.”

The Iranian President threatened: 'The danger does exist that the fire of events that are taking place (in Lebanon) will expand to the entire region. This can be dangerous for the future of the world and planet Earth itself, so we must prevent the ongoing criminal acts being committed by Israel.”