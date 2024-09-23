Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reacted to the IDF's disclosure Monday of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's method of hiding a cruise missile inside a civilian home.

"Many Shiites in Lebanon have a unique revenue stream: In their home they have a special 'Rocket Launcher Room,'" Bennett wrote on X. "They’re paid monthly rent by Hezbollah to host this launcher and be prepared to shoot rockets at Israel communities on demand."

"I remember as a company commander fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon I was astonished by this," he stated. "Who the heck turns their home into a terror base?"

"The IDF is now systematically destroying these death machines. Anyone who turns his home into a death launch pad puts his family in severe danger, and ONLY he is responsible for the consequences," Bennett said.

Bennett's post comes in response to the unusual early-morning statement by IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, warning Lebanese civilians of the danger Hezbollah has embedded in their villages.

Presenting footage of the area, Hagari said, "Here we are exposing Hezbollah’s method of hiding a cruise missile inside a home. The terrorists create a designated opening for the missile launch. Here you can see how we identified the terrorists making an opening in the building that exposed the missile."

"In a precise strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorists and this missile launching infrastructure, shortly before the launch," he added. "Shortly, the IDF will engage in extensive, precise strikes, against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon."

In a warning to the area's residents, he stressed, "We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety."