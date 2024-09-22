The US administration and President Biden sent a message to Israel, following the deterioration of the security situation on the northern border, expressing their concern for 'potential escalation.'," as reported by Kan News.

According to the report, the Americans fear a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah, which could significantly involve them as well.

Therefore, even if the US understands the new Israeli tactic, known as "escalate in order to bring about de-escalation,", the administration is asking Israel not to reach a “point of no return.”

Officials in the US administration told their Israeli counterparts: "Even when you react – leave room for a diplomatic solution."

At the same time, the IDF ratified additional operational plans over the weekend for attacks that will take place against Hezbollah in Lebanon in the next few days, with the aim of continuing to undermine Hezbollah's operational capabilities.

The IDF intends to expand the firing and initiate offensive operations, regardless of Hezbollah's action. The IDF knows that this can escalate the situation, but they understand that this is the only way to force the terrorist organization into a dilemma and possibly stop the fire.

Even at this stage, Israel is choosing not to include the official state of Lebanon on its list of targets and has not targeted assets of the state or the Lebanese army, and is focusing exclusively on Hezbollah.