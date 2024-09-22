Today (Sunday Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant toured the Air Force’s command and control center, where he was briefed by IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar about the IAF’s readiness for both defensive and offensive activities.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated, “I came to see the IAF’s activities up close – the result is extremely impressive in both defense and offense, at all levels. Hezbollah has begun experiencing the impact of the IDF’s capabilities, and they sense that they are being pursued.”

“Activities will continue until we reach a point where we may ensure the safe return of [the residents of] Israel’s northern communities to their homes – this is our goal, this is our mission, and we will employ the means necessary to achieve it.”

Speaking to the IAF troops, he said, “I thank you for what you do and I would like to express my appreciation to the reservists who take on every important task here and have been bearing the burden since the start of the war.”

This morning, IAF fighter jets, with the intelligence direction of the IDF and Northern Command, struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers and military structures in dozens of areas in southern Lebanon.

In addition, overnight, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah launchers and military infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon.