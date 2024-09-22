Shachar Mor Zahiro, nephew of murdered hostage Avraham Munder, whose body was retrieved from Gaza, was detained Saturday night during an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv.

MKs Gilad Kariv and Na'ama Lazimi, along with the families of hostages, surrounded the squad car and raised ruckus. According to the police, "During the protest on Namir Street, a suspect was arrested by police officers after he rolled a tire into the parade with the intention of setting it aflame. The suspect was placed into the police car so as to take him for questioning."

During the protest, Mor said, "The government has abandoned the hostages. This is already not Hamas. An accursed year has passed and nothing has changed in the leadership which failed in such a terrible fashion. To the contrary. During this year, in the name of false unity, we were requested to sacrifice our loved ones in silence. Whoever did not do so was badmouthed and verbally attacked by the incited bullies."

The protest began when the families of hostages, together with hundreds of other protesters, marched while calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be replaced with someone who could bring about a prisoner swap deal. Later, the protesters marched in the city and lit bonfires, blocked roads, and clashed with police officers, who were forced to physically remove them.

Though it is commonly claimed that Netanyahu has refused to agree to a second prisoner swap deal, in fact, Netanyahu has agreed to every deal presented by the negotiators - much to the dismay of his voter base, many of whom oppose a deal which would free additional terrorists in exchange for innocent civilians, risking additional "copycat" attacks in the future - something which Hamas has promised to carry out. It is Hamas which is not serious about reaching a deal, and which consistently refuses all offers and adds additional demands.

In fact, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar himself was freed in such a deal: In October 2011, Israel swapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit for 1,027 convicted terrorists. Among them was Yahya Sinwar. However, beginning immediately after his release, Sinwar began planning a massive attack on Israel; his plans came to fruition exactly 12 years later, on October 7, 2023.