Early on Friday morning, Israel struck a vehicle traveling on the road leading to the Damascus airport in Syria, Arab media reported.

According to the reports, a "senior figure" was in the vehicle. One person was killed in the strike, and a second was injured.

Arab media also reported the elimination of a senior figure in Syria. However, Al-Hadath reported that several Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in a strike near Damascus. Saudi media reported that the strike targeted terrorists from Hezbollah's battalions in Iraq.

It was these pro-Iranian militias which launched UAVs towards Israel from Iraqi territory; the organization is separate from the Lebanese Hezbollah. Al-Hadath also reported the elimination of a prominent figure belonging to Hezbollah in Iraq.

According to Syrian reports, the elimination was conducted by means of an IDF UAV. In recent years, the Damascus airport has been used for smuggling advanced weapons from Iran to Syria, and from there to Hebzollah in Lebanon. Several attacks allegedly perpetrated by Israel took place at the airport in recent years, and the airport ceased flight operations due to the attacks.