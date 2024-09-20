We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Ki Tavo

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Shilo Hagar

In Parashat Ki Tavo, the Torah mentions the mitzvah of bikurim, bringing the first ripened fruit to the Kohain "in his time".



Questions

1. What is the purpose of the mitzvah of bikurim?

2. Why does the Torah add "in his time"?



Answers

1. Bringing bikurim to a kohain and the bikurim recitation are rectification for the sin of the spies.

2. Giving bikurim to a kohain in his time constitutes rectification of the sin against Moshe and Aaron.

To view all the Tefila Lessons, Click Here

Sli’cḥot which are said during Musaf of Rosh HaShana and the Ten Days of Teshuva

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman

In Selichot, we mention the posuk that God remembers Yaakov, Yitzchak and Avraham and the Land of Israel.



Questions

1. What is the connection between remembering the Forefathers and remembering the Land?

2 . How can the Land achieve mercy for the Nation?



Answer

The Forefathers and the Land teach that even when Am Yisrael sins, inwardly they remain close to God. This arouses Heavenly mercy when judging them.

Shabbat Shalom.