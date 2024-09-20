אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Shilo Hagar
In Parashat Ki Tavo, the Torah mentions the mitzvah of bikurim, bringing the first ripened fruit to the Kohain "in his time".
Questions
1. What is the purpose of the mitzvah of bikurim?
2. Why does the Torah add "in his time"?
Answers
1. Bringing bikurim to a kohain and the bikurim recitation are rectification for the sin of the spies.
2. Giving bikurim to a kohain in his time constitutes rectification of the sin against Moshe and Aaron.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman
In Selichot, we mention the posuk that God remembers Yaakov, Yitzchak and Avraham and the Land of Israel.
Questions
1. What is the connection between remembering the Forefathers and remembering the Land?
2 . How can the Land achieve mercy for the Nation?
Answer
The Forefathers and the Land teach that even when Am Yisrael sins, inwardly they remain close to God. This arouses Heavenly mercy when judging them.