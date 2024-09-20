Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump spoke on Thursday at an event on antisemitism in Washington, DC.

"October 7 was a wake-up call for the entire world. The Jewish community here in America has faced the worst wave of antisemitism ever,” Trump said.

“I'm here today to tell the Jewish American community that this ugly tide of antisemitic, pro-Hamas bigotry and hate will be turned back and crushed,” he vowed.

"You have to defeat Kamala Harris more than any other people on earth. Israel, I believe, has to defeat her.. more than any people on earth, Israel has to defeat her. We're going to make Israel great again and we're going to make America great again," the former President said.

“I have to say this, and it hurts me to say it, you're going to still vote for Democrats, and it doesn't make sense. I say all the time, that any Jewish person that votes for Harris, especially now, her or the Democrat party, should have their head examined,” stated Trump.

“If we don’t win this election, Israel, in my opinion, within a period of two to three years, will cease to exist. It’s going to be wiped out,” he said.

“With all I have done for Israel. I received only 24% of the Jewish vote,” said the former President, adding, “Now, think of this. I really haven't been treated very well, but that's the story of my life. I was the best president ever for the people of Israel and for Jewish people.”