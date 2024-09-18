IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi on Wednesday held a situational assessment at the Northern Command with members of the General Staff Forum, and approved offensive and defensive plans for the northern arena.

"We are very determined to create the security conditions that will return the residents to their homes, to the communities, with a high level of security, and we are ready to do all that is required to bring about these things," Halevi said.

"Throughout the war for almost a year, we have been fighting in Gaza with two main goals, as well as others - dismantling Hamas and returning the hostages. We have achieved a lot, and we still have further forward to go."

Halevi stressed, "We still have many capabilities that we have not yet activated. We saw some of these things here, and it seems to me that the readiness is good and we are preparing these plans going forward."

"The rule is that every time we work on a certain stage, the next two stages are already ready to advance. At each stage, the price for Hezbollah must be high."