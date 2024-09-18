Sirens sounded early Wednesday morning in the city of Tiberius and other areas surrounding the Sea of Galilee. The IDF has confirmed that fighter jets intercepted a UAV from Iraq in the area.

"Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration between 4:32 and 4:36 in the area of the Sea of Galilee, a UAV that was approaching from Iraq was intercepted by IAF fighter jets. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception. No injuries were reported," the IDF stated.

Later in the day, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the area off the coast of Rosh HaNikra was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. Sirens were not sounded in accordance with protocol.

On Tuesday, IDF soldiers identified Hezbollah terrorists operating within terrorist infrastructure in the area of Majdal Selm in southern Lebanon. The IAF swiftly struck the terrorist infrastructure in which the terrorists were operating.

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in five different areas in southern Lebanon.

Overnight, the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Odaisseh, Markaba, Blida, Maroun El Ras, and Chihine in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in several areas in southern Lebanon.