Vladimir Soloviev, a Russian-Jewish media personality close to the Kremlin, fell into the trap of Israeli internet trolls for the second time today, claiming to have found the culprit in the beeper explosions.

In a report posted to his 1.3 million followers on his Telegram channel, he wrote: "As reported by local media in Lebanon - behind the attack may stand an Israeli special services agent 'Machshir Kesher'." Machshir kesher is the Hebrew word for a radio or other noncellular communication device.

A similar pun was published following the crash of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's plane, when users wrote that the man behind the crash was the Mossad agent 'Eli Copter'.

Following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh some six weeks ago, Turkish media outlets including the Turkish television channel Haber Global reported that the assassin was 'Amit Nakesh'. Mitnakesh is Hebrew for assassin.

The report was later deleted after the channel apparently realized the mistake.

The newspaper Akdeniz Gerçek even published a profile of Amit Nakesh, in which it was written that he is a veteran Mossad agent who previously served in other security systems in Israel.

Another small media outlet that reported on the "identity" of the assassin was Usak Olay, which wrote that although Ami Nakesh is a veteran security service man in the Israeli security system - it is possible that he is an Israeli citizen of Indian origin.

It was further reported that "security experts are closely examining the part and involvement of Amit Nakesh in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh."