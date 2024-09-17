The scene of the attack at the Allenby Crossing

The body of Maher Jazi, the Jordanian terrorist who committed the shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing on the Israel-Jordan border last week, was returned by Israel on Monday night to Jordan, Kan News reported.

Three Israel Airport Authority were murdered in the attack: Yochanan Shchori, Yuri Birnbaum, and Adrian Marcelo Podsmesser.

After the attack, Israeli security authorities delayed the return of the terrorist's body following the political echelon's instruction. However, due to heavy pressure from the officials in the Jordanian government and military following vigorous protests in the kingdom, Israel decided to return the terrorist's corpse.

A senior security official stated that in contrast with the bodies of Palestinian Arab terrorists, which have value in a deal to free hostages, the body of a Jordanian terrorist has no importance for the future. Therefore it was decided to return it to maintain good relations between Israel and her neighbor to the east.

Since the attack, the Allenby Crossing has returned to partial operations, but the passage of goods is still being corresponded between Israeli and Jordanian officials due to Israel's demands to improve security measures.

Israeli security authorities want to open the crossing for goods, but they are not prepared to give up a change in the security plan at the crossing to ensure the safety of the employees and security personnel.

The terrorist, a 39-year-old truck driver, arrived last week at the unloading terminal at the border and shot the Israeli employees at close range. He was eliminated by the Airports Authority security guards.