34 women prisoners in Iran began a hunger strike on Sunday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of protests against the country’s clerical authorities, the foundation of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi said.

"Today, on the 15th September 2024, 34 female political prisoners in Evin Prison have gone on a hunger strike in commemoration of the second anniversary of the 'Woman, Life, Freedom' movement and the killing of Mahsa (Jina) Amini," the foundation announced, as quoted by AFP.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died while in police custody in September of 2022 after being arrested for allegedly not properly wearing her mandatory hijab.

The government crackdown on the demonstrations that followed Amini’s death resulted in hundreds of people being killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested.

The prisoners initiated the hunger strike "in solidarity with the protesting people of Iran, against the government's oppressive policies," the Mohammadi foundation said.

Mohammadi, who has been a prominent advocate against the compulsory hijab and the death penalty in Iran, has been held in Tehran’s Evin prison since November 2021.

Over the past decade, Mohammadi has faced multiple imprisonments and has participated in numerous hunger strikes.

She was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

Mohammadi’s children accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf, as she remained imprisoned.