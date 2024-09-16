Several prominent columnists have resigned from the British Jewish Chronicle in protest, following allegations that the paper published articles about the Gaza conflict based on “wild fabrications” , The Guardian reported Sunday.

The Jewish Chronicle, the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper, is now facing demands for an investigation after it deleted nine articles written by former IDF soldier Elon Perry due to concerns over their accuracy and doubts regarding his credentials.

The articles allegedly contained fabricated claims related to Israeli intelligence.

In a brief statement released on Friday, the paper announced the deletion of Perry’s articles, explaining that they were not convinced by some of his claims.

"The Jewish Chronicle has concluded a thorough investigation into freelance journalist Elon Perry, which commenced after allegations were made about aspects of his record. While we understand he did serve in the Israel Defense Forces, we were not satisfied with some of his claims," the statement read.

"We have therefore removed his stories from our website and ended any association with Mr. Perry,” the newspaper added.

“The Jewish Chronicle maintains the highest journalistic standards in a highly contested information landscape, and we deeply regret the chain of events that led to this point. We apologize to our loyal readers and have reviewed our internal processes so that this will not be repeated."

On Sunday, four of the paper’s most well-known columnists—David Baddiel, Jonathan Freedland, David Aaronovitch, and Hadley Freeman—announced their resignations in protest over the situation.

In a letter to the editor, Jake Wallis Simons, posted on X, Freedland, who had contributed to the Jewish Chronicle for 26 years, announced his decision to quit. He also noted that his father had begun writing for the paper in 1951.

Freedland, also a columnist and podcaster for The Guardian, wrote: “The latest scandal brings great disgrace on the paper – publishing fabricated stories and showing only the thinnest form of contrition – but it is only the latest. Too often, the JC reads like a partisan, ideological instrument, its judgments political rather than journalistic."

He added, "Of course, all newspapers make mistakes and run articles that writers on the paper dislike. The problem in this case is that there can be no real accountability because the JC is owned by a person or people who refuse to reveal themselves. As you know, I and others have long urged transparency, making that case to you privately – but nothing has happened.”

Freedland said he hoped to return to the paper only when it “returns to its best traditions.”

Aaronovitch echoed Freedland’s sentiments, reposting his comments and adding, "I have done the same.” Baddiel also reposted Freedland’s post, with a spokesperson for Baddiel adding, “David has no plans to write any more columns for the paper, but there is no further comment at this stage.”

Freeman, a journalist for The Sunday Times, posted separately, saying that recent events at the Jewish Chronicle had “made it impossible for me to stay."

Perry’s articles which were questioned claimed to provide detailed accounts of Israeli operations and intelligence on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Last week, Israeli media described these stories as “fabrications” and suggested they had been placed in European media to bolster Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s negotiating stance over Gaza.

The following day, Perry wrote an article in the Jewish Chronicle claiming Israeli intelligence had evidence Sinwar planned to escape to Iran with hostages. The story was later dismissed as a “wild fabrication” by the IDF.

Perry’s credentials, including his alleged work as a journalist and academic, as well as parts of his military record, have also been questioned by the Israeli media.

Wallis Simons and the Jewish Chronicle have declined to explain how Perry came to write for the paper and have remained silent on questions regarding the ownership of the paper.

Perry, in a statement to The Observer, described the decision to delete his articles as a “huge mistake,” calling the criticism a “witch-hunt … caused by jealousy from Israeli journalists and outlets who could not obtain the details that I managed to."

Wallis Simons responded to the saga in a post on X on Sunday, stating, “It is every newspaper editor’s worst nightmare to be deceived by a journalist."

“The Jewish Chronicle has cut all ties with the freelancer in question, and his work has now been removed from our website. Readers can be assured that stronger internal procedures are being implemented,” added Wallis Simons.

"I understand why some columnists have decided to step back from the paper. I am grateful for their contributions and hope that, in time, some of them will feel able to return. I take full responsibility for the mistakes that have been made, and I will take equal responsibility for the task of making sure nothing like this can happen again."