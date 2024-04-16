Kan News reported that the Registrar of Associations has initiated proceedings for the dissolution of the Aid 48 nonprofit and another association, linked to the Ra'am (United Arab List) party, after findings indicated a strong suspicion that they are financing terrorism, cooperating with outlawed terrorist organizations, and involved in money laundering, irregularities and more.

Israel National News - Arutz Sheva learned that the move was initiated after a confidential discussion was held by the National Security Committee, in which committee chairman, MK Zvika Fogel, demanded that the Registrar of Associations be summoned to respond on this matter. A few days later, the Corporations Authority decided to start dissolution procedures against the nonprofit.

The Corporations Authority stated that, "The Registrar of Associations has decided to refuse the associations’ request to be granted a proper management permit for 2024. The associations were given the opportunity to respond to the findings as detailed in the report, as well as to the warning given in their case by May 6. If they did not do so, the Registrar would apply to the court for an order to dissolve the associations.”

Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded: "We have warned about the connection between the Ra'am party, Mansor Abbas, and terrorism. This connection was officially approved today. We knew about it and that is why we opposed the establishment of a government that relies on this party. We followed up with the Corporations Authority, which did an exceptionally professional job. Special thanks go to Herzl and Merav Hajaj, parents of Shir z”l, who led this just and existential struggle with incredible determination and perseverance."

The Otzma Yehudit party commented, "Unlike many, we were not at all surprised to hear this about Ra'am. We didn't need any more proof that Ra'am and Mansor Abbas fully cooperate with associations that support terrorism. We said this when Bennett and Lapid formed a coalition with them, and today everyone sees that we were right. Ra'am has no right to exist even for one more day in the Israeli Knesset."

The Choose Life forum, which led the current investigation, stated that "the decision to start the dissolution process because of their support for terrorist organizations is a historic victory for the Choose Life forum, which initially revealed the connections between Ra'am and Mansour Abbas, and the Hamas organization. The thought that a party financially supporting terrorism is part of the Israeli parliament, and the basis of the government, should worry every Israeli."

"We hope that now the State Attorney's Office, the Shin Bet and Israel Police will step up and take action to prosecute all the association members, in accordance with the Anti-Terrorism Law. We demand that every Zionist party, including those who were in the government with Ra'am, announce that they are terminating cooperation with the associations, in light of these facts."

"The Forum is dedicated to continuing the fight to reveal the truth, until the Hamas supporters are denounced and justice meted out to them. The fight against terrorists is our raison d’etre. We will not accept terrorist financing and we will not accept a party that supports terrorism in the Israeli Knesset," reads the forum's response.