The IAF on Sunday struck several missile launchers, including a loaded and ready-to-use launcher belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of rockets loaded inside the launchers.

In addition, IDF artillery struck in a number of areas in southern Lebanon over the past day.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the IDF stated.