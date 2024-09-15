The IDF announced that the Houthi-fired ballistic missile that was launched at Israel Sunday morning appears to have disintegrated in midair.

"At 06:21 this morning (Sunday), a surface-to-surface missile was fired from Yemen toward Israeli territory," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated. "An initial inquiry indicates the missile most likely fragmented in mid-air."

"During the incident, several interception attempts were made by the Arrow and Iron Dome Aerial Defense Systems, and their results are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. The entire incident is under review.

"Fallen fragments of the interceptors were identified in open areas and at the Paatei Modi'in Railway Station. A fire erupted in an area adjacent to Kfar Daniel. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating at the scene to extinguish the fire," the IDF stated.

Sirens were heard on Sunday morning, around 6:35 a.m., in the Gush Dan region and the Lowlands. Local residents reported hearing explosions.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saria claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the rebel terrorist organization. According to Saira, the missile was launched at Jaffa and has the capability of traveling 2048 kilometers in just 11 and a half minutes. He stated that the missle “forced more than two million Zionists to run to shelters for the first time in the enemy’s history"

He also claimed that "this is an action carried out as part of the fifth stage of the escalation of the Houthis against Israel" and vowed that more attacks would be carried out ahead of the anniversary of the Hamas massacre of October 7.