Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is preparing the ground for his return to politics, "Hadashot Sof Shavua" reported Saturday evening.

According to the report, as part of his activities to return to the field, Bennett has turned to over 100 activists, and there is someone who defines herself as "the head of the field headquarters," and who has begun sending out text messages.

Bennett's preparations follow recent polls which showed that he heads the list of best candidates for prime minister, and that a party led by him would lead the political map.

In one recent poll by Ulpan Shishi, 40% of respondents chose Bennett as the best candidate for the seat, while just 29% chose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One-quarter of respondents did not support either candidate, and 6% said they do not know.

When facing off against opposition leader MK Yair Lapid, Netanyahu won the support of 31% of respondents, compared to 29% who supported Lapid. Another 34% said that neither Netanyahu nor Lapid are appropriate candidates for the position.