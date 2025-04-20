Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted an update about his medical situation on social media on Sunday after he underwent a cardiac catheterization earlier in the day.

"Thank you, people of Israel, for caring about my well-being. In the coming days, I will stay in the hospital for supervision, and I'll return as soon as possible to full operation, so it could be good here for all of us. Thanks to the staff at the Meir Hospital for the professional and dedicated care."

The former Prime Minister was taken to the Meir Medical Center after he felt unwell while exercising. He underwent cardiac catheterization and, according to a hospital statement, is feeling well, and his condition is described as normal. It was also reported that he will remain at the medical center for continued monitoring and treatment.

Bennett, 53, served as the 13th Prime Minister of Israel after forming a unity government with Yair Lapid that included parties ranging from Yamina to the Arab Ra'am, and consisted of 61 MKs.

He announced earlier this month that he intended to run in the next elections that he had registered a new party with which he would run in them. The new party was registered under the temporary name "Bennett 2026."