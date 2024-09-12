The IDF confirmed on Thursday that the IAF struck and eliminated Ahmad Al-Jabr, a terrorist in Hezbollah’s “Golan Terrorist Network”, Hezbollah’s terror cell in Syria, in the area of Quneitra.

In an additional strike in the area of Al Rafeed in southern Syria, the IDF struck a terrorist who advanced terror activities against the State of Israel and operated with Iranian cooperation and direction.

Earlier today (Thursday), a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanese territory into the area of Shomera in northern Israel was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported.

Following the sirens that sounded at 14:21 in the Upper Galilee area, several explosive UAVs that crossed from Lebanon fell near the area of Keren Naftali.

Following the sirens that sounded at 16:45 in the area of Avivim, it was determined to be a false identification.