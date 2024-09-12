ֹSometimes the Torah is clear with its message to us, and sometimes we can find hints. Perhaps, here are a few hints from this week's Parsha, giving us messages regarding our current events.

The War

"When you will go out to war against your enemies, and Hashem, your God, delivers him into your hand…"

"כִּי תֵצֵא לַמִּלְחָמָה עַל אֹיְבֶיךָ וּנְתָנוֹ ה' אֱלֹהֶיךָ בְּיָדֶךָ..."

(21:10)

"For Hashem, your God, walks in the midst of your camp to rescue you and to deliver your enemies before you…"

"כִּי ה' אֱלֹהֶיךָ מִתְהַלֵּךְ בְּקֶרֶב מַחֲנֶךָ לְהַצִּילְךָ וְלָתֵת אֹיְבֶיךָ לְפָנֶיךָ...

(23:15)

Our Soldiers

"You shall do what is upright in the eyes of Hashem, and then when you will go out to war, because only the Tzaddikim (righteous) go out to war."

"כי תעשה הישר. וסמיך ליה (וסמך לו) כי תצא למלחמה. שאין יוצאין למלחמה אלא צדיקים"

(Ba'al Haturim, 21:10)

Lebanon

"When you will go out - Go out to them, and do not allow them to come to you, so they don't ruin your land".

"כי תצא. צא אליהם ואל תניחם לבא עליך פן ישחיתו הארץ"

(Ba'al Haturim, 21:10)

The Hostages

"You shall surely return them to your brother…you cannot hide yourself (ignore)"

ֹֹֹֹֹ

"...הָשֵׁב תְּשִׁיבֵם לְאָחִיךָ...לֹא תוּכַל לְהִתְעַלֵּם"

(22:1-2)

The nation

"When brothers live together…"

"כִּי יֵשְׁבוּ אַחִים יַחְדָּו..."

(25:5)

Hamas

"Remember what Amalek did to you…and this one, Amalek, came and began to do battle with you, and showed the place, opened up the possibility for others. This can be compared to a boiling hot bath, into which no person could descend. One scoundrel came, he jumped and went down into it, although he was scalded, he cooled it off for others…"

"זָכוֹר אֵת אֲשֶׁר עָשָׂה לְךָ עֲמָלֵק...ובא זה והתחיל והראה מקום לאחרים. משל לאמבטי רותחת שאין כל בריה יכולה לירד בתוכה, בא בן בליעל אחד קפץ וירד לתוכה. אף על פי שנכווה, הקרה אותה בפני אחרים"

(Rashi, 25:18)

What Will Be?!

"It shall be that when Hashem, your God, gives you rest from all your enemies all around, in the land that Hashem, your God, gives you as an inheritance to take possession of…"

"וְהָיָה בְּהָנִיחַ ה' אֱלֹהֶיךָ לְךָ מִכָּל אֹיְבֶיךָ מִסָּבִיב בָּאָרֶץ אֲשֶׁר ה' אֱלֹהֶיךָ נֹתֵן לְךָ נַחֲלָה לְרִשְׁתָּהּ..."

(25:19)