Chairman of the National Security Committee, Tzvika Foghel, shared a personal moment with the members of the committee on Thursday morning, that Sergeant major (res.) Daniel Alloush z"l, 37, from Tel Aviv, who was killed in the helicopter crash disaster near Rafah, is a member of his family.

"Every day we are pained again and again by the events, by the continuation of the war, and by the fact that we still have 101 hostages in Gaza, and we have not brought them home. Yesterday a helicopter crashed and two soldiers were killed. One of the victims, Daniel Alloush, is a relative of mine."

"Daniel's grandfather has a sister. This sister had a grandson who was killed at the beginning of the war. A brother and a sister, who each lost a grandson. It's crazy," Foghel continued as his voice broke.

"This grief probably, inevitably, touches each and every one of us and we must remember that," he concluded.