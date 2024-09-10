Israel used a new tactic in its new strike in Syria, Al-Akhbar reported Tuesday.

The Sunday night strike, allegedly carried out by Israel, left at least 18 Syrians dead and dozens more injured. According to reports, it targeted a "scientific research institute" in the Masyaf region, in the rural area of ​​Hama.

Reports also said that the strike targeted Iranian infrastructure in Syria.

According to Al-Akhbar, unlike Israel's alleged previous strikes in Syria, the Sunday strike in Masyaf was carried out in two stages: In the first stage, powerful missiles were used to harm infrastructure in the area. Afterwards, a second wave was launched, using UAVs, while a crowd gathered at the site to evacuate the injured.

This second wave caused a large number of casualties, Al-Akhbar noted.

Israel has not responded to the reports on the strike, and has not confirmed responsibility for it.