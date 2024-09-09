Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement following the publication of a recording of a meeting between himself and the father of a hostage who was murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization.

"I hear the anguish of the hostages' families who have lost what is dearest to them," Netanyahu said.

He added, "My wife and I go to heart-rending meetings, that are simply heart-breaking. I hear. I listen. I also do not judge. I am doing everything to return the hostages and to win the war."

Netanyahu's message was released following the publication of a recording from his visit to the Danino family, who were sitting shiva for their son Ori, murdered in Hamas captivity and his body returned to Israel. During the visit the family blamed Netanyahu for the October 7th massacre.

In recordings published by Kan News on Monday evening, Netanyahu was heard saying to the family, “I want to tell you that we prayed and hoped to bring him and the others, but we couldn't. I apologize to you that we couldn't. He deserved to be with you, and you deserve to be with him.”

Danino replied: "Sir, my son was murdered in the tunnels you built. They were built on your watch, with concrete and money you put into Gaza over 15 years."

“Stop focusing on fighting and disputes. This country needs unity. Close your office and spend ten minutes a day thinking about the national value you want to instill," Danino told Netanyahu, adding “think about the Jewish value you want to bring to this country. Spend time alone with your Creator and think where the Holy One, blessed be He, is in your picture.”

After Netanyahu was also criticized by Ori's brother, he responded, "I understand what it is to lose a brother. They said the same things to me then. The feeling is so close. The pain is unbearable. Everything reminds you of him. You asked if we will always be living on the sword, and my answer is that if we do not hold the sword in our hand, it will eat us up. We are facing a monster.”