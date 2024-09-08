President Isaac Herzog met on Sunday with United States Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

In their meeting, the President commented on the terror attack at the Allenby Crossing: "I am deeply saddened by the horrific murder of Yuri Birnbaum, Yohanan Shchori, and Adrian Marcelo Podsmesser this morning in the abhorrent terror attack at the Allenby Crossing. I send a warm embrace and my heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims. May they know no more sorrow.

"The peace agreements between Israel and its neighbors are a cornerstone of stability in the region, and we trust all parties will thoroughly investigate the incident and work to prevent future attacks."

He added, "This horrific act reinforces our resolve to stand firm in the face of terror, and we will continue to fight with determination against terrorism and extremist elements which seek to undermine our security, and the stability of the whole region."

President Herzog stressed to the Ambassador his appreciation for America's ongoing efforts to secure the release of the 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. In addition, he expressed his concern for the stability in the region, with Iranian-backed terror continuing to threaten Israel on many fronts – especially over the upcoming period of Jewish religious festivals, and the year anniversary of the Hamas massacre of October 7th.