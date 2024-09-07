The Hezbollah terror group has taken responsibility for launching a "stream of UAVs towards the Ayelet Hashahar base."

This is the tenth time since Saturday morning that Hezbollah took responsibility for launches towards Israel.

Sirens sounded Saturday between 7:20p.m. and 7:30p.m. in the Upper Galilee area, and a number of UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanese territory.

Several falls were identified in an area. No injuries were reported.

An additional siren sounding at 7:56p.m. was determined to be a false identification.

However, at 6:46p.m., sirens sounded in Ayelet Hashahar and Yiftah in northern Israel, and an interceptor was launched toward a suspected aerial target that was subsequently determined to be a false identification. No injuries were reported.

The IDF added: "The IAF struck and dismantled in the area of Aynata in southern Lebanon a Hezbollah launcher from which rockets were fired toward an open area in Safed today."

"Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in the areas of Odaisseh, Naqoura, Abou Chach, and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon."

Early Saturday afternoon, following the sirens that sounded at 12:51p.m. in the Western Galilee area, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified in Shlomi and an open area in Liman. No injuries were reported.

Following this, Israel Fire and Rescue Services operated to extinguish a fire that erupted in an open area in Liman due to a fallen projectile.

Following a subsequent siren sounding at 1:31p.m. near Tzfat, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and they fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Shortly prior to the launches towards Tzfat, the IAF struck near Qabrikha in southern Lebanon, destroying Hezbollah military infrastructure and a launcher used to fire rockets toward Israeli territory. In addition, IDF artillery struck in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon.

Early on Saturday morning, approximately 30 projectiles lauched from Lebanon crossed into Israeli territory near Mattat. No injuries were reported.

On Friday night, following strikes on the Hezbollah launchers, the IAF struck an additional Hezbollah launcher in the area of Yater in southern Lebanon overnight.