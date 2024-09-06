The German newspaper Bild on Friday revealed a secret Hamas document that it claims details the terrorist organization's war strategy and in particular it's plan for how to use the hostages it continues to hold in Gaza.

The document, which the newspaper claims was personally approved by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, details the organization's strategy and emphasizes Hamas' intention to delay and stonewall, even if this results in the cancellation of the offers for a hostage deal and a ceasefire.

Among other things, it states that Hamas aims to exhaust Israel politically and militarily and has been acting to accomplish this for a long time.

At the same time, it was noted that Hamas works to exert psychological pressure on the families of the hostages in order to direct the spotlight of blame from the terrorist organization holding them to the Israeli government and cause heavy pressure to be put on it.

The document also states also noted that Hamas is prepared, at least declaratively, to allow the Red Cross organization to visit some of the hostages and deliver messages to their families as part of the second phase of the deal, with the aim of extending the ceasefire.

The document also details a strategy for psychological warfare in order to will convince the West to support Hamas's position. It states that Hamas strives to prevent the international community from seeing it as responsible for the failure of the negotiations by exerting media pressure and blaming Israel as the obstacle to a deal.