Hundreds took part this morning (Friday) in the annual memorial for Rabbi Abraham Isaac HaCohen Kook at the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said at the memorial: "When Rabbi Kook of blessed memory arrived in the Land of Israel, he took upon himself the mission to establish a central world Yeshiva. This year we will mark a hundred years since the founding of the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, and in fact, the founding of the world of religious Zionist Torah. The Rabbi of blessed memory understood and taught that placing the Torah and the Torah scholars as a central value is the key to being leading partners in building the land and the state and being partners in all areas of national action through connection to all that is holy."

He noted that "the world of Torah that began then with a single-digit number of students grew and developed into thousands and tens of thousands in hundreds of Torah and educational institutions, around which a whole world of action and mission was built."

"Religious Zionism is leading in national and social action in the State of Israel as all of Israel sees today in the war, thanks to placing the Torah as a central value," the Minister emphasized.

"Here at the place where Rabbi Kook of blessed memory is buried, we pray and hope for complete victory over our enemies on all fronts and for the return of the captives home," said Smotrich.

This year marks 100 years since the establishment of the religious Zionist world of Torah. Before the memorial, a vigil was held at Beit Orot on Mount Scopus to mark the day of the Rabbi's passing.

During the night, lessons were delivered in the image and likeness of Rabbi Kook by senior rabbis including Rabbi Chaim Gantz, Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira, Rabbi David Turgeman, and Rabbi Chananel Etrog. Additionally, there was a Hasidic gathering with Rabbi Michael Rubin.

Towards the morning, a preparation lesson for Selichot with Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu was held, followed by the morning prayer.