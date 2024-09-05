Former MK Professor Aryeh Eldad, a member of the 'Professors for a Strong Israel' organization, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the execution of six Israeli hostages by the Hamas terrorist organization last week and the effect of those murders on the Israeli body politic.

Prof. Eldad spoke about the protests this week and the rush to blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the murder of the six hostages. "I wouldn't judge the families that are deep in agony after the murder of their loved ones. But I would judge and criticize those who are, as we say, dancing on the blood of these murdered Jews by Hamas, because they know that when they promise that we must sign an agreement to release hostages, even if it takes the removal of all the IDF troops from Philadelphi, from Netzarim, from the Gaza Strip, because the moment we would like to do so we will be able to return, to go back, to take back the Philadelphi route that is the oxygen pipeline of Hamas, they are lying."

"They are lying because if we try to understand the psychology and the strategy of Sinwar, he understands that this is the weak point of Israel and he can blackmail us whenever he wants by murdering more hostages," he said. "If Israel will give him whatever he wants, and he will release 20 or 25 hostages, and then he will shoot again. He will fire rockets, he will do whatever he wants. He will smuggle rockets to Gaza. And we won't be able to prevent it unless we are there. And the moment we will try to go back, as all the politicians from the left promised us, the moment we will try to go back, he will murder a few more hostages and will threaten that he will murder one every day as long as we are there. Israel will have to surrender again and again and again."

Prof. Eldad stated that Sinwar "will never release all the hostages, because this is his only life insurance. This is the only guarantee that he will be able to carry on his fight with Israel. So we are not allowed to take such an immoral and terrible - politically and security-wise - step like withdrawing from the Philadelphi Route or the Gaza Strip at large."

"A picture of victory can be the body of Yahya Sinwar. But it's only fooling ourselves because his brother or his nephew or another one will carry on taking the flag and carry on the war with Israel," he said. "We have to tell ourselves the truth. We will never have peace with the Arabs in the land of Israel. That's the truth. Everyone who promises, just if we do this or that, we will have security and peace, is a liar. Because the war goes on for the last hundred years, and as long as we are here it will still go on."

Prof. Eldad said that politicians should not "promise things that we can't fulfill. Don't promise peace. Don't promise even security. We can reduce the level of the flames. We can reduce the amount of bloodshed."

"The truth is, we will have to fight for our existence as long as we are here," he said.